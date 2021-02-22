Driver crashes into tree, closing part of Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash Monday night has closed part of a road in Fayetteville, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:22 p.m. along Cliffdale Road near Woodstream Trail, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree,” the news release said.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Inbound lanes on Cliffdale Road are currently closed at Woodstream Trail while police investigate the wreck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).