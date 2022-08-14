WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police say they’re investigating after someone crashed into a Hardee’s Sunday morning and injured several customers.

At about 9:47 a.m., police say the person crashed their vehicle into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.

Several customers were injured, according to a release. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police say multiple officers remain on scene along with the police department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol Unit.

The unit is currently investigating the incident.

The 2300 block of Forest Hills Road between Westwood Ave. and Walmart is temporarily shut down, according to police.

Officers ask drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.