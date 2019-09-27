Driver critically injured in crash with tractor-trailer on US-401 in Harnett County

HECTORS CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of an SUV is in critical condition following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Harnett County on Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer was attempting to turn left off Kipling Church Road to U.S. 401 north in Hectors Creek when the crash happened.

The driver was critically injured in the crash (CBS 17)

The driver of the SUV, who was heading south on U.S. 401, hit the back of the tractor-trailer as it was turning, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

Drivers coming from N.C. 210 to U.S. 401 were being pushed to Kipling Church Road as a detour. Drivers on the other side of U.S. 401 were being stopped at Lafayette Road.

