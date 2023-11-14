​SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are looking at a possible electrical short in the control center beside the driver’s seat as the culprit in a Tuesday morning school bus fire.

The Benhaven Fire Department was called to the blaze at 7:30 a.m. on Olive Farm Road in the Sanford area of Harnett County.

The fire was quickly extinguished, Benhaven Fire Chief Andy Thomas told CBS 17. Students were able to get off the bus without any injuries.

The fire caused some congestion as the bus was blocking the entrance to Benhaven Elementary School, according to Thomas.

Thomas said the bus driver did a “great job” getting the kids off the bus. Harnett County Schools said 38 students were aboard the bus.

The school system’s transportation department is actively working with multiple agencies to find out what happened this morning, according to a schools spokesperson.

Initial indications are that the issue was not related to an engine malfunction. The department said the engine bay is still intact on the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.