NORLINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver died when a car went up in flames following a shooting just off Interstate 85 in Warren County Friday night, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 9:10 p.m. when authorities were sent to the 400 block of Manson-Drewry Road less than a block west of I-85 at exit 223, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

When crews arrived a car was “fully engulfed in fire,” deputies said.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle appeared to be involved in a shooting. Evidence was discovered at the Manson-Drewry Road and I-85 northbound exit,” the news release said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death.

A passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Vance County Sheriff’s Office, and Drewry and Norlina fire departments responded to the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 257-3364 Mon-Fri. 8 am to 5pm, and after hours and weekends at (252) 257-3456.