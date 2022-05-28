DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — An impaired driver crashed through the wall of a health care facility in Nash County early Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported at the Commonwealth Home Health Care in Dortches, which is about 2 miles northeast of Nashville just off Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that the driver was impaired from the effects of too much partying,” the news release said.

Officials noted that the sheriff’s office recently warned about drinking and driving ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“Apparently this driver didn’t see our post!” the news release said.

A photo from deputies showed a smashed wall and a white sedan several feet inside a building.

The driver was charged with driving while impaired by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, officials said.

“We guess he was trying to get the weekend started off with a bang. Instead of a bang, it was more of a crash,” the news release said.