The crashed car on Saturday in Granville County. Photo courtesy: the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

CREEDMORE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver already wanted in Durham County is in critical condition after fleeing a checkpoint and crashing in Granville County on Saturday, deputies said.

The incident happened after deputies set up a “traffic and vehicle safety operation” along Lawrence Road in southern Granville County, according to a news release from the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the operation a driver approached the checkpoint and, upon contact, the deputy smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver’s breath and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” the news release said.

When the driver was asked for his driver’s license and registration, he took off in the car at a “high rate of speed,” deputies said.

The driver “quickly lost control” of the car, hitting an electrical pole and snapping the pole in half.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Deputies were able to identify the driver and discovered he was wanted in Durham County on several felony charges, the news release said.

Power was out on Saturday for some areas because the pole was knocked down.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are still investigating the incident.