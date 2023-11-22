ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four days after a person lost their life in a hit-and-run collision in Rocky Mount, the driver who fled the scene has turned himself in.

As previously reported, 33-year-old Davelle Lashon Debro died at the scene of the crash. He was crossing E. Raleigh Blvd. when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV. The collision took place shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of E. Raleigh Blvd. and Stokes Street.

On Wednesday, Rocky Mount police said their investigators “traced details” of the crash, leading them to obtaining arrest warrants for 36-year-old Floyd Cornell Kenely, a resident of Rocky Mount. The charges specified in the warrant were felony hit-and-run and speeding.

According to police, Kenely turned himself in to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office where he was taken into custody and given a bond of $50,000.