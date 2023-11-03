SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is investigating after a deadly crash on Friday evening.

The crash happened near the area of N.E. Service Road, which is adjacent to U.S. 1.

It happened between the Pennsylvania Avenue/U.S. 1 on-ramp and the Midland Road exit. Police said officers responded around 6:51 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle accident.

The driver was taken to First Health of the Carolinas, where he ultimately died from his injuries. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

As of Friday night, the investigation remains ongoing.