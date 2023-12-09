Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Franklin County said Saturday that drugs were seized after a man’s car was stopped this week.

The suspect, who was nicknamed “Pretty Boy” by Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White, was jailed after the Thursday drug arrest, White said.

“This little princess sobbed like a newborn baby after our guys busted him,” White wrote in a news release.

The suspect, Tyler Norville, 30, was caught with 310 dosage units of heroin and 32 dosage units of clonazepam, officials said.

Two photos from Franklin County deputies showed the suspect’s Subaru stopped along a Franklin County road and items that appeared to be drugs on a table after the narcotic seizure.

“Such a sad little fella,” White wrote about Norville. “Great news for Franklin County residents, ‘Pretty Boy’ and his poison are off of our streets.”

Norville is being held in the Franklin County Detention Complex.

Exact charges against Norville were not available Saturday afternoon.