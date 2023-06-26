ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver is dead after a singular car crash happened in Harnett County early Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Oxendine said the crash happened Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on Langdon Road near Old Stage Road in Angier.

A red Ford Mustang ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver, Brandon Espino, 20, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Sgt. Oxendine said Espino was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.