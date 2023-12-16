ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police dealt with three crashes — including a crash through a building — in just two days earlier this week.

The other two wrecks involved the drivers of tractor-trailers in parking lots who crashed into stationary objects, according to police.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Dept. which obscured the writing on the side of the truck and trailer.

The first crash happened Monday around 1 p.m. when the driver of a tractor-trailer tried to turn around in a parking lot on Premier Boulevard, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Dept. which obscured the writing on the side of the truck and trailer.

The big rig hit a light pole and the concrete base of the pole — causing a major oil leak, which led to a hazmat response. No one was injured.

The second wreck happened Tuesday around 9 a.m. and also involved a tractor-trailer. The 18-wheeler ended up crashing into the awning of a business along Roanoke Avenue, police said.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.

No one was injured. The business was damaged but remained open, police said.

The truck that hit and knocked down an awning. Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Dept. which obscured the writing on the side of the trailer.

The most serious crash happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday when a driver smashed through a furniture store, according to police.

The crash happened at Farmers Home Furniture at 1182 Julian R Allsbrook Highway.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.

Police said, “an elderly driver experienced a medical emergency and plowed through a business.”

The driver was taken to ECU North Hospital for emergency treatment, according to police.

“The business was damaged extensively and this damage will cause a disruption in its services,” police said in the news release.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.

There were no other injuries.