ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police dealt with three crashes — including a crash through a building — in just two days earlier this week.
The other two wrecks involved the drivers of tractor-trailers in parking lots who crashed into stationary objects, according to police.
The first crash happened Monday around 1 p.m. when the driver of a tractor-trailer tried to turn around in a parking lot on Premier Boulevard, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.
The big rig hit a light pole and the concrete base of the pole — causing a major oil leak, which led to a hazmat response. No one was injured.
The second wreck happened Tuesday around 9 a.m. and also involved a tractor-trailer. The 18-wheeler ended up crashing into the awning of a business along Roanoke Avenue, police said.
No one was injured. The business was damaged but remained open, police said.
The most serious crash happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday when a driver smashed through a furniture store, according to police.
The crash happened at Farmers Home Furniture at 1182 Julian R Allsbrook Highway.
Police said, “an elderly driver experienced a medical emergency and plowed through a business.”
The driver was taken to ECU North Hospital for emergency treatment, according to police.
“The business was damaged extensively and this damage will cause a disruption in its services,” police said in the news release.
There were no other injuries.