ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist was shot in the hand while driving on U.S. Route 15-501 near Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields says his office is investigating the shooting that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pinebluff Lake Road.

On arrival, deputies found a driver who had been struck in the hand by a bullet. Investigators do not believe the victim was the target of the shooting.

The sheriff said the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was treated at First Health Moore Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Sheriff’s investigators are currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the gunman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444.