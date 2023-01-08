TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV driver was injured and trapped during a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina, officials said.

The wreck happened very early Sunday morning along I-40 in Sampson County near exit 355 for Faison, according to a news release from Faison Fire and Rescue.

“Crews stabilized the car and removed the patient through the windshield,” the news release from the fire and rescue crews said.

Photo courtesy: Faison Fire and Rescue

Photo courtesy: Faison Fire and Rescue

Photo courtesy: Faison Fire and Rescue

Photo courtesy: Faison Fire and Rescue

Photo courtesy: Faison Fire and Rescue

The crew that responded to the crash. Photo courtesy: Faison Fire and Rescue

Photos showed the SUV, which appeared to be an Audi Q7, was well off the highway and in the woodline. The SUV was elevated with its rear wheels off the ground in trees and the front of the SUV digging into the ground, the photos showed.

Crews put struts on the side and behind the SUV to hold it in place while the rescue took place.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Samspon County EMS responded to the scene.