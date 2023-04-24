RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lane closures, construction, delays — drivers in the Triangle tell CBS 17 that they’re hoping to see less of it.

“I never took it unless I had to go west,” Bob Tonasulo said, who was out shopping for groceries in Garner Monday morning.

Tonasulo referred to the roadwork along I-40 that has caused some drivers headaches while making their commute.

“I drove on it the first time the other day,” he said.

Tonasulo wasn’t the only one to notice some of the recent changes happening on the interstate between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton.

Leah Parente, who has traveled the stretch for years for work, said, “The last couple of weeks leaving work, it’s been such a difference. The traffic volume, we’re always backed up at exit 301, it’s completely different now.”

North Carolina Department of Transportation said the roadwork is part of a $360 million project to improve traffic along I-40. In 2015, NCDOT estimated 35.6 million vehicles traveled the roadway and projected a 65 percent increase in traffic by 2040 due to residential and commercial growth. NCDOT said the major interstate has had its share of congestion and frequent delays, especially during morning and afternoon rush hours.

After a discussion in 2014, work to expand I-40 began in 2018.

NCDOT said the goal is to have all lanes of traffic along the nine-mile stretch between the Raleigh Beltline and Clayton Bypass (U.S. 70 Bypass) open by the end of the week. Drivers recently noted some of the lanes beginning to open, easing their commute.

Parente said she typically has a 45-minute commute while traveling from Benson to her job in Raleigh every day.

“If I could cut that down to 35-40 minutes, really, anything helps,” she said.

In addition to a faster commute, Parente also hopes to see other improvements.

“There have been a lot of accidents, as you get with construction and lanes merging together, so I’m hoping we also see an increase in roadway safety because that’s a concern, too,” Parente said.

After avoiding I-40, Tonasulo said he plans to use the roadway more often and said his drive is now “a lot easier.” However, Tonaulo believes more work still needs to be done.

“When I went on, the markings weren’t really complete yet. One lane was wider than the other,” he said.

NCDOT expects the entire project, 13 miles of I-40, to be completed by next year that will eventually widen the highway from the U.S. 70 Bypass to Cornwallis Road. The project includes a revised interchange at N.C. 42 (exit 312) and a new interchange at Cleveland Road.

NCDOT Assistant Director of Communication Aaron Moody said all dates to complete the project are weather permitting.