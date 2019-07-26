DRONE VIDEO: Scene of Sampon County explosion that injured SBI agents

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Drone video shot by CBS 17 shows emergency vehicles still at the scene of an explosion early Friday that injured two SBI agents in Dunn.

The agents were injured as they investigated the property on JV Farm Road.

They were led there following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 13 at U.S. Route 421 on Thursday.

That stop resulted in the arrest of Jimmy Tyndall, 33, after deputies found two explosive devices in his vehicle.

Those devices were safely detonated on the side of the highway, Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thorton said.

As SBI agents investigated Tyndall’s home – a device exploded – injuring Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy.

They have been transported to the UNC Burn Center where Joy is listed in critical condition and Luper is currently in stable condition, according to the SBI.

Tyndall is facing seven charges in connection with the traffic stop and explosion.

Tyndall is charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of mephedrone, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $151,000 secured bond.

