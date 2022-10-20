RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Alleghany County are still dealing with the long-term impacts from an earthquake in August 2020.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Sparta, North Carolina, breaking roads and damaging hundreds of structures.

State officials are asking people to remain earthquake aware during today’s Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill. While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.

“It’s unusual but it does happen from time to time,” said Keith Acree, spokesperson for North Carolina Emergency Management.

While the Triangle isn’t in earthquake country, Acree says we can feel the impacts here.

“Small ones happen from time to time. We’ve seen numerous aftershocks after Sparta earthquake in 2020 but if they do happen and its good to knowhow to react,” said Acree.

The Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill encourages people to practice what to do.

“Get under the table, cover your head to protect your head from any falling objects, and hold on until the shaking stops,” said Acree.

Acree said the state is still working to repair homes from the Alleghany quake.

Kevin Stewart, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences at UNC Chapel Hill is still studying how it happened.

“I felt that in Raleigh when it happened. So, that was the first indication I had that we had a relatively large earthquake in our state,” Stewart said.

Stewart says the Sparta shake was the first quake out on the east coast that caused a surface rupture.

“For the first time, we were able to put our hands on one of these faults that generated one of these non-plate boundary earthquakes in the eastern U.S.,” said Stewart.

He’s hopes learning about this fault will lead to the discovery of other hard to find faults to determine where the biggest risks to people are.

“If you end up discovering that you have a potentially dangerous fault near your house, you may want to look into something like earthquake insurance. And it also helps us understand what kind of building codes maybe we should enact,” said Stewart.

To view a map of recent earthquakes in North Carolina, click here.