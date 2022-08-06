ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two convicted felons who were found selling drugs in Roanoke Rapids Friday.

Elijah Tyler Thorne, right, and Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr., left (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Elijah Tyler Thorne and 65-year-old Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr., both of Roanoke Rapids, after executing a search warrant.

Deputies say they executed the search warrant Friday morning at a home on the 1500 block of Carolina Rest Home Road.

The move came after an investigation found that illegal narcotics were being sold and stored at the home, according to the sheriff’s office. It also revealed the two suspects were convicted felons with multiple guns.

Members of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team were called into assist, given the ‘dangerous nature’ of serving the search warrant for narcotics and weapons offenses, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

During the search, deputies say they found both men were in possession of cocaine, 220 fentanyl pills, MDMA (Ecstasy), marijuana, several guns and money related to the sale of narcotics.

Elijah Thorne is currently on probation for a 2019 conviction for possession of schedule I and a 2020 conviction for common law robbery, according to records. He also has a 2021 conviction for misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Records show Jimmie Thorne has a felony conviction from 1997 for possession of cocaine from Mecklenburg County. Reports also list convictions for assault on a female, resist, obstruct, delay and communicating threats.

After Friday’s search, both men are charged with:

Trafficking schedule I

Possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I

Felony possession of schedule I

Possession of firearm by felon

Maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintain a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Deputies say because of the amount of controlled substances they found in the home, agents seized a 2008 Mercedes Benz S550, PlayStation 5 and Xbox gaming consoles and about $8,000 in order to satisfy Unauthorized Substance Taxes administered by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

“I have been in office almost a month,” says Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis, who was sworn in July 11. “I hope the citizens of Halifax County see that I am serious when it comes to a better quality of life. I am not going to tolerate the possession, sale, or use of narcotics in this county.”

Elijah Thorne did not receive a bond because of a revocation of his probation, according to records.

Jimmie Thorne Jr. received a $10,000 bond.

Both men were placed in Halifax County Detention Center. Their court dates are scheduled for August 17.