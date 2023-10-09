RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A K-9 gave its handler a positive alert after circling a car at a gas station in Raeford on Friday.

The car had been pulled over by members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crime Task Force in a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said two men were inside the vehicle and were identified as Dennis Larell Maynor, 32, of Fayetteville, and Chazmine Tyree Sherrod, 29, of Raeford.

After the positive alert from the K-9, a car search took place resulting in the discovery of:

76 grams of fentanyl

Six grams of cocaine

Five grams of methamphetamine

A pack of psychedelic mushrooms

A 9mm firearm

Paraphernalia items

All of the items, the sheriff’s office said, were found in common areas of the vehicle.

Maynor and Sherrod were charged for trafficking fentanyl by possession and by transport, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia (not for marijuana), and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Detectives learned that both men were convicted felons and they were transported to the Hoke County Jail where they have each been given bonds of $100,000.