RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County man is in the Hoke County Jail under a $1 million secured bond after a drug bust by sheriff’s detectives at his home.

On Tuesday, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced that a search warrant had been executed at a residence in Shannon community of Robeson County, according to a news release.

The search warrant was obtained following a lengthy investigation of numerous crimes being committed including complaints of narcotics activity and receiving and selling stolen property. The warrant service was a joint operation involving members of the Hoke County and Robeson County sheriff’s offices.

During the search, detectives found 54-year-old Isaac Lee Nesby, of the residence, and several other subjects, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Two handguns, one of which was reported stolen, were recovered. Detectives also found a stolen dirt bike, approximately 17 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine, 143 dosage units of hydrocodone, 54 dosage units of alprazolam, and assorted drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Nesby was taken into custody and transported to the Hoke County Jail where arrest warrants were obtained.

He was charged with:

trafficking opiates/heroin,

possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance,

possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance,

possession of firearm by convicted felon,

felony maintaining a dwelling for selling controlled substances, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Further charges from Robeson County are pending.