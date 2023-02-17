ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Roanoke Rapids women face drug charges after police say they were busted with a total of 18 grams of methamphetamines and nearly half a gram of fentanyl.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Friday that Shannon Tadlock, 44, and Virginia Smith, 37, face charges stemming from a traffic stop Tuesday.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Police say when they stopped the vehicle driven by Tadlock near Ashberry Court, officers noticed the two women appearing to hide something and a drug-sniffing dog indicated narcotics were present in the vehicle. 

Police say Tadlock is charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of meth, possession of a schedule II substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. She was being held on a $70,000 bond.

Authorities say Smith is charged with possession of meth and received a $5,000 bond.

Both women are due in court Feb. 23.