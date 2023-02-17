ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Roanoke Rapids women face drug charges after police say they were busted with a total of 18 grams of methamphetamines and nearly half a gram of fentanyl.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Friday that Shannon Tadlock, 44, and Virginia Smith, 37, face charges stemming from a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police say when they stopped the vehicle driven by Tadlock near Ashberry Court, officers noticed the two women appearing to hide something and a drug-sniffing dog indicated narcotics were present in the vehicle.

Police say Tadlock is charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of meth, possession of a schedule II substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. She was being held on a $70,000 bond.

Authorities say Smith is charged with possession of meth and received a $5,000 bond.

Both women are due in court Feb. 23.