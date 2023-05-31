SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Southern Pines men face drug charges after officers say they found cocaine in their car.

Southern Pines police said Wednesday that Dorian Omar Martin Baldwin and Ronald Terrell Barns, both 35, were being held in the Moore County Detention Center on $25,000 secured bonds following their arrests Tuesday.

Officers say a drug dog sniffed narcotics in their car during a traffic stop, and a search turned up 3.7 grams of cocaine.

Both were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony possession of cocaine.

Baldwin was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances. Barns faces charges of having an expired vehicle registration and an open container.

Both are due in court June 29.