CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people from Moore County face multiple drug charges after a search by authorities in the Pinebluff area.

Moore County sheriff’s deputies said they executed a search warrant Thursday in the 300 block of Westview Loop in Pinebluff.

During the search, deputies found cocaine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia. The warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Trandon Shamar Thomas, 41, of Pinebluff, is charged with:

trafficking in cocaine by possession,

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,

felony possession of cocaine,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with arrest warrants for numerous outstanding drug violations. His secured bond was set at $150,000.

Aryion Jbri Smith, 24, of Southern Pines, is charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her secured bond was set at $5,000.

Both are due in court May 3.