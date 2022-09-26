ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning police in Roanoke Rapids were called to the scene of what they believe was a “drug deal gone bad.”

It was approximately 2:13 a.m. when an officer responded to the 200 block of Monroe St. and was flagged down by a subject at a nearby intersection, 3rd and Monroe Streets.

Police said the officer noticed a victim next to the person flagging down the patrol car. That male victim sitting on the curb had been shot. The initial investigation showed the man had been shot in the stomach and suffered a laceration to his head.

The man was sent to a nearby hospital and was last listed in fair condition, police said.

Officers then checked the area where the man said the shooting took place and found what appeared to be meth “in several baggies.”

“We believe this was a drug deal gone bad due to the narcotics found in the area,” and “the known activity in this area,” police said on Monday.

This shooting remains an active investigation of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.