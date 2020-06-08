Drug dealer busted in same motel months after last arrest, Nash County deputies say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug dealer busted operating out of Rocky Mount motel last year was arrested again at the same motel selling drugs last week, officials say.

James Otis Davis Jr., 31, of Rocky Mount was on bond after Nash County deputies arrested him at the

American Express Inn in September 2019, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was found in the motel last year with a child along with an unsecured Hi-Point .380 handgun, according to deputies.

After several recent complaints from nearby residents, deputies visited the Mosley Court motel again Thursday.

Davis was in room 221 last year, but was in room 224 last week, deputies said.

Seized at the motel room were 83 dosage units of heroin packaged for sale, 20.3 grams of raw heroin, 2.3 grams of “crack” cocaine packaged for sale, 33.9 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, and a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, deputies said.

Davis is now charged with

Maintaining dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Trafficking heroin

Davis received a $75,000 secured bond and posted bond the next day.

Davis was on probation for a 2018 conviction for possession of schedule I drug.

