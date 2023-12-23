Items seized during a raid of a home near Youngsville Thursday. Photo courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug trafficker was arrested while wearing his teddy bear Christmas shirt after a Thursday raid at his home uncovered a “stash of meth, heroin, and cocaine,” Franklin County Sheriff said Saturday.

The bust happened when deputies executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home along Jason Way, just northwest of Youngsville, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Chavez, 22, was arrested on drug charges and brought outside Thursday while wearing sweatpants and Christmas attire in the form of a Polo Ralph Lauren “Sweater Bear” on a bright red t-shirt, according to a photo and information in the news release.

In the Saturday news release, White used one of his favorite phrases for those he’s arrested on drug charges in the past — “poison pusher.”

“Matthew Chavez isn’t just a poison-pusher. He is a drug trafficking fool with one heck of an operation,” White wrote.

“Luckily, Santa and his elves took down Chavez and his stash of meth, heroin, and cocaine,” White added in the release.

Chavez was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opium/heroin (the charge for fentanyl), possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for storing or selling a controlled substance, a statement to CBS 17 from the sheriff’s office said.

Chavez was held without bond in the Franklin County Jail.