NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man accused of stealing four ATVs and a trailer also faces drug and gun charges after a search by law enforcement turned up six firearms, cocaine and marijuana, deputies say.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Shontayene Dewayne Pittman faces 14 total charges, including six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and five counts of possession of stolen property.

He was released from custody after posting a $235,000 secured bond, and was due in Nash County District Court on Thursday.

Deputies were called to check on a report of stolen property found at a home on Talon Drive in Zebulon, and say they found two ATVs reported stolen from Rocky Mount and a utility trailer reported stolen from Tarboro.

Deputies say they found Pittman at the home, and when he allowed them to check several other items, two more ATVs reported stolen from Johnston County were found.

The office’s narcotics and criminal investigations divisions obtained a search warrant and deputies say they found six guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, about 28 grams — or one ounce — of cocaine and a pound of marijuana.

A background check showed Pittman was a felon who was not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

He also faces single charges of trafficking cocaine by possession, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.