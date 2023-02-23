CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County woman has been charged with multiple drug offenses following a search of a residence.

On Wednesday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 9800 block of N.C. 705 in the Eagle Springs community at the conclusion of a drug investigation. Eagle Springs is about 14 miles west of Pinehurst on N.C. 211.

During the investigation, deputies found cocaine, marijuana, buprenorphine, naloxone, and various drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

August Mehre Shavers, 43, of Eagle Springs, has been charged with the following:

felony possession of cocaine,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances ,

possession of Schedule III controlled substance,

possession of Schedule VI controlled substance,

possession of drug paraphernalia, and

possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Shavers was given a $5,000 secured bond. Her first court date was Wednesday.