ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a convicted felon after finding multiple drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in a Roanoke Rapids home.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team (HEAT) and Roanoke Rapids police, said they executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 1300 block of Virginia Ave.

They said they found 50-year-old Katoe Harris Sr., the target of the investigation, inside the home.

During the search, deputies said they also found four guns, multiple bags of cocaine, bags of amphetamine pills, Xanax pills, Focalin pills, suboxone strips and about $11,100 in U.S. currency.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Harris Sr. was arrested and is charged with:

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II narcotic

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule III narcotic

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV narcotic

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession of firearm by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harris Sr. was previously convicted in Halifax County Superior Court in 1993 for common law robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Because of this felony, deputies said he was not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

Harris Sr. received a $100,000 bond.

He has a court date scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26.

Deputies said anyone who knows about a drug dealer can turn them in and get paid for their information. They said your identity will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online.