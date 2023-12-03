ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A central North Carolina driver was cited and later jailed after officers spotted illegal drugs “in plain view” in his lap, deputies said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday as a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling in the area of U.S. 301 in the town of Enfield, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The patrolling deputy stopped a driver for a violation, officials said.

“During the course of the stop, narcotics were seen in plain view on the driver’s lap,” deputies said in the news release.

During a search conducted by a separate responding officer, “powder cocaine and marijuana were located on the passenger,” the release said.

The passenger, Trey Johnson, 24, of Littleton was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, according to deputies.

The driver, Jeremiah Richardson, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana, officials said.

Richardson was “already out of jail on previous charges so he was held without a bond.”

Johnson was given a court date of Dec. 5.