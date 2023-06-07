DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s cancer center hosted its annual “Survivorship Day” Wednesday.

It’s an event offering items and services that will help and encourage patients and survivors, like head wraps, massage therapy, and hair and skincare consultations.

Cancer patient Connie High tells CBS 17 that events like these remind her that a lot of people are behind her as she fights.

“To me, it builds me up, you know? Knowing there’s somebody there,” High said.

CBS 17 also heard from Amanda Wu, a cancer survivor who came back to volunteer and encourage those facing similar challenges.

“Being a survivor gives us a perspective where, perhaps, others will truly listen and I know several people over the years who have shared with me ‘hey, it’s going to be ok,” Wu said.

There were also virtual seminars for people who were not able to attend in person. This was the 15th year for the event.