CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke employee has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, the Cary Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Officers said they arrested Yi Yao, an employee at Duke University.

They said they assisted the Department of Homeland Security in the case.

Duke University has not confirmed his position, however, they said Yao is not a professor.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.