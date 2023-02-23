CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Next week will mark three months since the power grid attack in Moore County.

On Dec. 3, someone shot at and damaged tow Duke Energy power substations in Moore County. It forced more than 45,000 customers to live in the dark for several days. Duke Energy said criminals are getting sophisticated with their attacks.

“They are getting well thought out and planned. So, we must be just as vigilant, just as prepared,” Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said.

The power company plans to spend around $75 billion over the next decade on updating technology at all its substations to prevent future attacks. Since the December attack, Duke Energy has expanded surveillance around the substations in Moore County.

They have a task force reviewing lessons learned from the event and will use those findings to help improve security strategy going forward in the areas of physical security, monitoring and system redundancy.

Duke Energy has also started a multi-layered risk management strategy that continually evolves. There are three core components: a physical defense system, a cross-functional team that monitors and responds to threats and daily information sharking with our industry and government partners.

The power company is also investing billions into upgrading technology to lessen the impact customers.

“Resiliency, and redundancy in the power grid helps us reroute power when we have problems in one area. It helps us get power back up for customers in other areas,” Brooks said.

According to the United States Department of Energy, there were 163 reports of incidents including physical attacks and vandalism on power grids from North Carolina to California last year. That number is up more than 70 percent from the previous year.