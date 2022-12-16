CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A large power outage is planned for part of Moore County Saturday.

Two weeks after nearly the entire county was plunged into the dark by gunfire attacks on two electrical substations, Duke Energy said they have a planned outage set for Saturday morning.

The outage is set to start at 6 a.m. and impacts customers in the Carthage area, the company said.

Duke Energy officials said the outage should leave about 2,500 customers in the dark for up to three hours.

The outage is planned to move customers from temporary equipment to permanent equipment, according to Jeff Brooks, spokesman for Duke Energy.

As about 45,000 customers were in the dark on Dec. 3, Duke Energy managed to get power restored the next night to about 2,500 customers near Carthage, Brooks said.

That was done by putting those customers on mobile substation technology, he said. However, Saturday, crews plan to move the 2,500 customers back to the permanent substation electricity supply, Brooks said.

A reward of up to $75,000 is being offered for information that helps solve the case, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said anyone with information can call the tip line at 910-947-4444.