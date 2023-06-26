RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy says our power grid is prepared to keep up with the summer’s increasing demand, plus the higher demand as more people move to the Triangle.

The company tells CBS 17 that power crews have spent months adding power lines and improving the current infrastructure. Those efforts are happening across the state.

“We have upgraded hundreds of miles of lines across the state, maybe even thousands depending on what we’re looking at,” said Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy spokesperson.

Duke Energy is also building new substations to prepare for future demand, including a few in the Triangle.

Brooks tells CBS 17 it’s all about being prepared years down the road.

“All of that has to be done now foundationally so we’re ready as a utility five and ten years from now,” Brooks said.