DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war appears to have no end in in sight. An international relations expert at Duke University recently discussed the war in Ukraine and what he expects this year to bring.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine, many expected a quick Russian victory. One year later, experts say Ukraine has shown its strength, and Russia its weakness.

Dr. Simon Miles, an assistant professor at Duke’s Sanford school of public policy, says Russian forces aren’t prepared to win battles.

“You’re talking about mobilized, conscripted troops with very little training and pretty shoddy equipment now because most of their best equipment was destroyed in February or March of last year,” he noted. “That’s not a recipe for success, and in the Russian populace, there’s really no appetite for joining up to participate in this war.”

While there was once concern that Ukraine’s capital city would fall, Miles says there’s very little chance of that now.

“At this juncture, the Russian military has no hope of another push on Kyiv or anything along those lines,” he said. “Holding onto territory in the east, and to a lesser extent in the south, is the pretty paltry best that they can hope to do.”

But he expects the war to continue for quite a while.

“I would be very surprised, to be frank, if the war ended in 2023,” he noted. “Although I wouldn’t be surprised if, looking back on it, we identified the the decisive moments as taking place in the year 2023.”