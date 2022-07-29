RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Duke Health employee was assaulted by a patient, according to officials.

This happened Thursday morning.

Sarah Avery, the Duke Health News Office Director, said the person was receiving care at Duke Raleigh Hospital when the incident happened.

“An individual receiving care at Duke Raleigh Hospital was arrested for physically assaulting a member of our healthcare team. The individual is in the custody of the Raleigh Police Department and faces criminal charges,” Avery said.

The incident is under investigation and support is being provided to staff, Avery stated.

Avery also shared concern over the rising incidents of violence happening nationwide in health care settings.

“We are deeply concerned about these escalating incidents of violence in health care settings nationwide, and we are making every effort to protect our patients and staff, whose safety is our highest priority,” Avery said.