DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Health says it’s expanding its gun safety program and offering more free gun locks.

The Duke Health system has offered the gun locks at no cost at children’s primary care clinics for more than 15 years but they formed a committee two years ago to focus on expanding it through the Duke Primary Care Network.

Doctors with Duke Health say they now plan to offer free locks at urgent care clinics and primary care adult wellness visits in the next few months. They’ll also talk with patients about if they have safety measures in place in their homes.

With gun violence on the rise and more kids becoming the victim of it, Dr. Kitty O’Hare with Duke Health tells CBS 17 it’s become a vital part of conversations with patients.

During a pediatric well visit, we’ll ask about safety elements, like car seats and bicycle helmets and if your family has a firearm at home, are you keeping it locked and stored separately from ammunition and away from the children,” O’Hare said.

Duke leaders said they’re getting these locks free of charge from the Durham County Gun Lock Safety Team and the Veterans Administration.