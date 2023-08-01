DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Artificial intelligence can do everything from writing a social media post to scouring a medical journal, and it’s becoming more common in the health care field.

On Tuesday, Duke Health announced a partnership with Microsoft focused on expanding the use of AI in health care and making sure the technology is used safely and responsibly.

Dr. Jeff Ferranti, Senior Vice President for Duke University Health System and Chief Digital Officer for Duke Health, says artificial intelligence will play a role in many areas of medicine.

“In the coming months and years, it’s going to really impact everything we do in health care,” Dr. Ferranti explained. “From how we train our students, to how we conduct our research, to how we care for patients, but these technologies aren’t perfect, and we need to study them responsibly.”

That’s why Duke Health is partnering with Microsoft to study the best ways to use AI in healthcare.

“We’re going to build an AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence. The idea there is we want to have trustworthy AI,” noted Ferranti. “To make sure that the algorithms are fair, and they work, to make sure that they don’t have errors in them, that they don’t have bias in them.”

He says artificial intelligence can ultimately be used in medical research as well as doctors’ offices. It could save doctors time, by performing administrative tasks.

“Then we’ll move on to more patient-focusing things, like summarizing charts to make it easier for doctors to understand everything that is going on with a complicated patient or reviewing lots of literature and distilling it down,” he said.

That doesn’t mean computers will make medical decisions.

“AI shouldn’t be replacing humans. It should be helping humans,” Ferranti explained. “We’re trying to focus on use cases where the AI actually helps doctors be better doctors; the AI helps doctors have more time for patients, and the AI helps discover cures that we not might not otherwise be able to discover.”