DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a heartbreaking end to the Duke men’s basketball team’s season, after the UNC Tar Heels beat the Duke Blue Devil’s 81-77 in the Final Four on Saturday night.

Thousands of Duke students packed Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night to watch the historic game on the big screen inside the arena.

Support was strong for Duke throughout the night, with more than 6,000 students pulling for Duke to come out on top.

Students CBS 17 spoke to were hoping that the Blue Devils would win, especially after UNC had already beat Duke in early March, spoiling Coach K’s final home game.

Also, after two years of dealing with COVID restrictions, these students were pumped to be inside a packed stadium watching a historic game with their friends.

“The last two years with COVID, and being restricted, it’s been tough, but being back in person for the Final Four, it’s a surreal experience,” said Mike Dieu, a junior at Duke.

The game was a real nail biter, with students on edge throughout the whole night.

In the end, the Tar Heels won 81-77.

A heartbreaking loss for Duke students, as this was Coach K’s final game as Duke’s head coach.

But fans told CBS 17 after the game that despite the loss they are still proud of the players, and they will forever be Blue Devil fans.



