DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University’s Nasher Museum has a new exhibit and it’s all curated by artificial intelligence.

The “Act as if You are a Curator Exhibit” opened in early September with the goal of exploring the creative realm of AI and its future impact on technology.

Marshall Price, the museum’s Chief Curator, said what originally started out as a joke amongst his colleagues quickly became an idea.

“We reached out to Mike Olson, a professor in the digital humanities here at Duke, and he worked with a number of students to create a script or a code that would allow us to access…to interface the artificial intelligence with our museum collection,” said Price.

The technology picked items from the museum’s database of 14,000 objects and created a utopian-dystopian theme. Price says it didn’t come without its challenges.

“There were some hallucinations by artificial intelligence, misinformation that it would give us, works that did not exist in our collection,” said Price.

Curatorial Assistant, Julianne Miao told CBS 17 that the exhibit already getting a lot of buzz.

“People have been eager to see what the future of AI could mean for museums and higher education but there’s also this fear what involving AI to spaces like museums could do,” said Miao.

The curators say after going through the process they don’t fear the technology taking their jobs.

“I would say that we were relieved by the end of the process because none of us feared that this would take our jobs…at least in the near future,” said Price.

You can check out the exhibit now through January 14.