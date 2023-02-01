LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn man is in custody after authorities said he fired a gun, yelled at drivers, and tried to pull a man out of his car.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Wednesday that Terry Antoine Fredrick, 39, faces five charges and was being held in the county’s detention center on a $390,000 bond.

He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and going armed to the terror of public.

Coats says dispatchers received a call Tuesday about a man firing a gun and yelling threats at a driver near the area of Hodges Chapel Road and Exit 77 of Interstate 95 in Dunn.

Deputies and the Dunn Police Department both responded, Coats said, and Fredrick was disarmed and taken into custody.

Investigators say he attempted to forcibly remove a man from his car and fired shots as the man fled. They say a second motorist also was threatened, and he fired at least one more shot.