The reported stolen Nissan Pathfinder driven by Shawnathan Chance of Dunn after a chase and wreck in Indiana. (Courtesy Indiana State Police)

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old man from Dunn has been taken into custody by Indiana State Police and will face a murder charge for a homicide in Denver, Colorado.

Shawnathan Deangelo Chance was caught speeding Friday morning in Posey County, Indiana, according to a release from state police.

A trooper patrolling I-64 said Chance was driving a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder when he was clocked going 86 mph. As the trooper attempted to have the vehicle pull over, Chance continued east, took an exit onto a service road and reached speeds in excess of 90 mph. before losing control, the release said.

Chance’s car rolled several times, coming to a final rest in an open field area, police said.

(Courtesy Indiana State Police) (Courtesy Indiana State Police)

The driver was not injured and was taken into custody after the chase.

While in custody, a vehicle registration search was performed, which connected the dots between Chance and a homicide that happened the day before nearly 1,000 miles west in Denver.

The inquiry into the Nissan revealed the car had been reported stolen and “may have been involved in a homicide on Thursday, Jan. 5.” That car had been stolen in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, just outside of Denver, police said.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police did determine that Chance was a suspect in the Denver homicide. He was then arrested on probable cause of the homicide and was taken to Posey County Jail here he is being held without bond for Colorado authorities.

CBS 17 is working to find more information regarding the homicide investigation.

Check back for the latest updates.