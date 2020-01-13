Dunn man charged with murdering woman at her Sampson County home

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Dunn man is behind bars and charged with murdering a woman at her home over the weekend, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 5400-block of Harnett-Dunn Highway near Clinton sometime after midnight on Jan. 10 in reference to a call about a gunshot victim, authorities said.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a dead woman who they later identified as 29-year-old Belinda Davis, of the same address.

While investigating the crime, deputies learned that several hours before the shooting, a man had been driven to the Dunn Rescue Building and was then taken to the Wake Medical Emergency Department by ambulance to be treated for a laceration that occurred at the Harnett-Dunn Highway address where Davis was found dead.

Investigators were able to determine through their investigation that Darius Kendrell Blue was involved in Davis’ death. Blue was charged with murder and taken to the Sampson County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

“I am proud of the hard work deputies and investigators, have and continue to put into this case,” said Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

