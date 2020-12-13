Dunn police investigate after young boy found dead at home

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Dunn are investigating after a young child was found dead Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after noon at a home along Sawyer Circle, which is off Susan Tart Road near Chicken Farm Road, according to Dunn police.

A young boy was found dead at the home, Dunn Police Chief Clark White said.

Police are consulting with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in the case, White said.

Police also said that they plan to conduct interviews in the case Monday morning.

No one has been charged in the incident, White said. No other details were provided.

