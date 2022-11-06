DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Jackson was just 20 years old when she became an officer with the Dunn Police Department.

“It’s something that I always wanted to do. I love serving the community. It has always been in my heart to serve people,” she said.

More than 20 years later, the Dunn native is now the department’s top cop.

Her first day as chief was October 1.

“It has been very busy trying to transition over everything from the previous chief, but we are moving along. Fortunately, I stepped into a role where someone pretty much laid a good foundation for me,” Jackson explained.

Jackson is the first woman to take over as police chief in her department’s history. She said it’s something she doesn’t think about too much but is aware of the impact.

“I’ve gotten more attention from it more so than ever in my whole career, but to those young women and those females that work here already, I’ll say, ‘you can sit here one day just as well as I have’,” stated Jackson.

Moving forward, Jackson already has her eyes set on the future of her officers.

“Making sure that we interact with our community in a positive way. It is very important to me that we continue to build positive relationships. We can’t arrest our way out of certain situations,” she said.

Jackson said it’s also important to get input from her officers.

She said she’s working on initiatives to help officers when it comes to their mental and physical health.