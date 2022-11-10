NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.

FedEx and the Wilson Police Department stated that the package was scheduled to be delivered on Thursday in the 100 block of Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.

The sheriff’s office took custody of the package and arranged a controlled delivery to the address. An undercover detective delivered the package and was greeted by a resident, Deshawn Jaquan Copeland, 27. Copeland took the package and was detained for questioning.

A search warrant was granted for the apartment and the associated vehicles.

Detectives found the two kilograms of cocaine that were delivered to the apartment, marijuana plants and marijuana, four eight-ounce bottles with 40mg of THC per bottle and packaging material used to store narcotics.

Cocaine and handgun (Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Drug packaging (Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s office)

The sheriff’s office said a vehicle owned by Montavis Lamont Jones, 25, was searched by a K9 officer after detecting a scent. Detectives found a Taurus .38 caliber revolver hiding in the engine compartment of the vehicle. It was discovered that Jones was an associate of Copeland.

Copeland was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintain a dwelling for controlled substance.

He received, and posted, a $75,000 secured bond. Copeland appeared in court on Thursday.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received and posted a $2,500 secured bond. Jones appeared in court on Thursday.