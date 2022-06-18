Brian Vick and Andrew Hardin in photos from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after they were found with fentanyl near a lake in Halifax County, deputies said.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. when a deputy was patrolling the area of Robertson Boat Landing Road which is a dead-end road just south of Roanoke Rapids Lake, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” along the road and made contact with the two people in the car, the news release said.

The deputy “found them both to be in possession of fentanyl,” officials said.

Brian Vick, 28, and Andrew Hardin, 33, both of Roanoke Rapids were charged with felony possession of a Schedule II substance, the news release said.

Hardin was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair were held in the Halifax County Detention Center with a court date set for June 28.