CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects in an identity theft case that led to nearly $3,000 in bank card purchases at Durham stores have been identified and charged — but not apprehended, Creedmoor officials said this week.

Creedmoor town officials first said on Nov. 1 that two people were wanted after the Oct. 30 theft of a wallet that contained financial bank cards.

The bank cards were used the same day at Target, Walmart and NC Beauty Outlet stores in Durham, Creedmoor officials said in a news release that included photos of a man and woman and an image of a car.

The duo made “several financial card purchases totaling near $3,000,” the news release said.

On Thursday, a Crime Stoppers tip led to the identity of the pair and charges against them, officials said.

(Creedmoor Police Department)

Tyler Juan Liles of Durham has been charged with seven felony counts of identity theft while Shamega Lynette Mitchell of Durham was charged with two felony counts of identity theft, the news release said.

The pair were seen on video driving a 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra, officials said.

“We are grateful for all those who helped with this case.” Creedmoor Police Chief Troy Wheless said in the release.

Officers said anyone who knows where the two suspects are should call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919 528-1515 or call Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919 693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, officials said.