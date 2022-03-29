RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men were arrested this month for not having a license when setting up mobile homes, officials said.

The arrests happened on March 17 and involved two men in Franklin County who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said the pair received $6,410 while working as mobile home movers and set-up contractors without a license.

The money came from two different clients between Aug. 12, 2020, and Jan. 26, 2022.

Ernest Broughton Tharrington Jr.

John Edward Hight, 57, of Louisburg and Ernest Broughton Tharrington Jr., 44, Franklinton are charged in the case, insurance officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspects were charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and two misdemeanor counts of setting up mobile homes without a license.

Hight and Tharrington had bonds set at $40,000 each. They have since been released from jail.

“I encourage everyone to be aware of insurance scams and report suspected scams or insurance fraud immediately by calling 919-807-6840,” North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in the release.